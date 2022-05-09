Suspect Sought In Deadly Hit And Run Near Weslaco

Authorities are working to track down the driver who struck and killed a man north of Weslaco and kept on driving. It happened late Sundayt night near the intersection of Mile 11 North and Mile 4-1/2 West. The victim, 69-year-old Ramon Arriaga of Weslaco, was declared dead at the scene.

DPS officials say they don’t have a description of the suspect vehicle, and are asking anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time to call them with any information they can provide. The number is 565-7600.