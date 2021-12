Weslaco police are working to find the person who shot a man to death this weekend.

Officers responded Saturday evening to an RV park near South Bridge Avenue and 6th Street where they found the victim dead. Police believe the suspect drove off in the victim’s pickup truck – a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with a license plate number of DRP-3718.

Police have not yet released any information about the circumstances of the shooting, nor released the names of the suspect or victim.