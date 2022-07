McAllen police are still searching for a suspect in the stabbing death of a man Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue by someone who saw a man bleeding on the ground behind a home. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers line at 687-8477