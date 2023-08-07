Suspect Sought In Mass Shooting At Edinburg-Area Nightclub

Two women remain in critical condition and five other gunshot victims are recovering after someone opened fire at an after-hours nightclub outside Edinburg early Sunday morning.

At around 4:30, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of shots fired at El Antro Nightclub near Raul Longoria and Alberta Roads, and found seven people who’d been shot.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected gunman. An image from the club’s surveillance cameras show a man behind the wheel of an older-model light-colored Nissan sedan. The hood of the car is a different color, there’s damage to the driver’s side quarter panel, and the driver’s side front tire is missing its hubcap.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 383-8114 or you can leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-8477.