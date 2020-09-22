Suspect Sought In Port Isabel Killing

Port Isabel police are searching for a known suspect believed to have shot and killed another man late Monday afternoon.

According to the Valley Morning Star, police were called to a trailer park off of South Shore Drive where a witness said a man stumbled out of a trailer and collapsed. Officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Guadalupe Roman Fonseca Garcia. If you have any information about him, call Port Isabel police at 943-2727.