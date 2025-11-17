NEW YORK (AP) — New York police have released surveillance images of a man sought in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback and special teams standout Kris Boyd.

Boyd remained in critical but stable condition Monday, a day after he was shot in midtown Manhattan. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation and authorities said it’s not clear if Boyd was targeted by the shooter. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside a business on West 38th Street near 7th Avenue. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Bellevue Hospital, but they did not release his name. New York Mayor Eric Adams’ office identified Boyd as the man who was shot.

The Jets have said they are “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd” but have declined further comment. Boyd’s agent has not responded to a text message inquiring about the incident.

Boyd hasn’t played this season, his first with the Jets, after going on the season-ending injured reserve list on Aug. 18 with a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair.

He signed with New York as a free agent in March and was expected to be a key part of a revamped special teams unit under new coach Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Chris Banjo. But Boyd was hurt during training camp practice Aug. 2 and carted from the field.

Boyd was regarded as a special teams standout during his first six NFL seasons, including most of the last two with Houston.

He made headlines during the Texans’ divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in January when he celebrated a forced fumble on a kickoff by ripping off his helmet and nearly shoving his special teams coach to the ground.

Boyd played his first four seasons with Minnesota after being a seventh-round pick by the Vikings out of Texas in 2019. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and then joined Houston’s practice squad later that season.

Teammates have asked for prayers for Boyd in social media posts following the shooting.