Suspect Who Admitted Role In Deadly Ambush Of Weslaco Doctor Learns His Punishment

40 years in prison – the sentence handed down against one of three suspects charged in the death of a Weslaco doctor back in 2019. The sentence was part of a plea agreement which had 21-year-old Joel Ismael Gonzalez admitting to a charge of murder.

It was on November 7th 2019 when three men in a Hyundai sedan blocked Dr. John Dominguez from leaving his office, hoping to steal a briefcase containing 25-thousand dollars they believed he had. Dominguez tried to speed away when Gonzalez opened fire and struck Dominguez in the leg. He swerved into oncoming traffic, crashed head-on into an SUV, and died. The two other suspects who were in the car are still in jail with no trial dates set.