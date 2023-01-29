Suspect Who Burglarized 2 Dozen Vehicles Still On The Loose

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police are continuing to work to turn up a man who burglarized two dozen vehicles early last Friday morning.

Officers responded to several neighborhoods along South McColl Road between West Canton Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive. Video from various home surveillance cameras shows a man on foot looking for unlocked vehicles, and police say he was able to gain access to as many as 24 vehicles.

The burglaries have prompted Edinburg police to remind people to always lock their vehicles, take any valuables out of the vehicle, park in a garage if you have one, and park in a well-lighted area if you can.