Suspect Who Shot Donna Police Officer Still Sought

The search continues for a suspect who shot a Donna police officer three days ago. The officer, who lives in McAllen, was riding his motorcycle to work early Friday morning. He was traveling south on South McColl Road when a passenger in a vehicle opened fire. The bullet struck the officer’s protective vest and did not penetrate although the officer suffered a bruise near his abdomen.

McAllen police have not released information about the suspect or vehicle nor the type of gun used in the attack. Donna police have not identified the officer. Donna Mayor Rick Morales has put up a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.