Suspect With Warrants Dies In SWAT Shootout

An investigation is underway after a man died in a shootout with San Antonio SWAT officers. Officers say they were responding to a tip when they located a 52-year-old man Tuesday afternoon near Morningview and Pecan Valley drives.

The man had reportedly violated his parole for aggravated assault of a child. He was also wanted for domestic violence, burglary and evading arrest. SWAT officers confronted the man who then fired shots at them. Two SWAT officers returned fire.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say the officers will be placed on standard administrative leave and the investigation is ongoing.