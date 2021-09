A suspected cartel hitman accused of multiple homicides is under arrest in Matamoros.

El Nuevo Heraldo reported Tuesday that Oscar Lopez Sandoval, also known as Droga and Ciclon 89, is the suspected leader of the Matamoros branch of the Gulf Cartel. He was arrested while fishing near the International Port of Matamoros on Sunday.

The report says Droga is the prime suspect in the June 2021 Reynosa murders of 19 immigrants from Central America who were being trafficked by a rival cartel.