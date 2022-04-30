Suspected Cartel Gunmen Abduct 2 Female Soldiers In Mexico

(AP) — The Mexican army says suspected drug cartel gunmen abducted two off-duty female soldiers at gunpoint for several hours Thursday.

The commander of the army headquarters in the Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta says the two women were vacationing there when they were kidnapped just after midnight.

The army says they were released about 15 hours later. Gen. Vicente Pérez López says the kidnappers are believed to be members of a drug gang “because of the way in which they operated.” Pérez López says the sargeant and lieutenant had no operational duties in the resort.