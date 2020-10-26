Suspected Cop Killer: HPD Fired First

The man charged with capital murder in the death of a Houston police sergeant is claiming police shot first. Court documents say Elmer Manzano told officers he fired five times last week because bullets were flying at him. The 51-year-old also claims he knew HPD was outside his apartment and answered the door.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said after the shooting it was Manzano’s teen son who unlocked the door, saw his dad had a gun, and told police. The shooting left Sergeant Harold Preston dead and Officer Courtney Waller wounded. Manzano was released from the hospital Monday and is now in jail.