Suspected Drunk Driver Charged In Teenager’s Death Inside Apartment

A 22-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after crashing his SUV through an apartment wall and hitting two youngsters inside.

Jesus Cruz was brought before a judge on those charges Tuesday and ordered jailed on bonds totaling $300,000.

Pharr police say Cruz had been speeding on North Veterans Boulevard early Monday morning when he lost control of his Chevrolet Equinox, which smashed through the brick wall of an apartment near West 3rd Street. The vehicle hit a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old in their bedroom, killing the teenager and injuring the younger child.