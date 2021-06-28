Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Through Apartment In Pharr, Kills Teenager

A teenager was killed, a pre-teen was injured, and a 22-year-old apparent drunk driver was arrested after he plowed his SUV into an apartment complex in Pharr.

Police say the man was speeding on North Veterans Boulevard early Monday morning when he lost control, veered off the road, and his Chevrolet Equinox smashed through the brick wall of an apartment. The vehicle hit a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old. Both were rushed to the hospital where the teenager died of the injuries. The younger child is expected to recover.

Pharr police say the driver was arrested and is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.