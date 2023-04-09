Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Hidalgo County Courthouse

Stopry by TIM SULLIVAN

A suspected drunk driver is facing DWI and other charges after smashing his pickup truck into the old Hidalgo County Courthouse.

Edinburg police say at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the 21-year-old man, driving a Ford F-150, crashed through an iron protective gate and into a fence surrounding an outside air conditioning unit on the west side of the courthouse.

The driver tried to run but another person was able to grab him and hold him until police arrived. The name of the suspected drunk driver hasn’t been released.