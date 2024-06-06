Suspected Drunk Driver Sued In Deadly Causeway Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of an Edinburg woman killed by a suspected drunken driver on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

20-year-old Mariah Desiree Enriquez was driving to South Padre Island early last Sunday morning when a man driving the wrong way coming back from the Island plowed into her. Enriquez was killed instantly. The other driver, 48-year-old Hugo Ernesto Lara of McAllen, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The lawsuit names Lara, and his employer, Camelot Designs and Construction. At the time of the wreck, Lara was driving a pickup truck registered to the company.

The lawsuit also names any others who enabled Lara’s drunkenness. The attorney for the victim’s family also notes that Lara has been arrested twice before for driving drunk.