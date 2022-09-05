Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck Injures DPS Trooper, 2 Other People

A DPS trooper and two other people are recovering after a suspected drunk driving crash in Brownsville this Labor Day weekend.

A DPS unit was heading north on Southmost Boulevard Friday night as a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was heading south. Authorities say the pickup driver failed to yield turning onto Maverick Road.

The collision caused the DPS patrol vehicle to flip over and the trooper and the two people in the pickup were hospitalized with minor injuries. Criminal charges against the pickup driver are pending.