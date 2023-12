A Dallas man arrested in October for allegedly smuggling guns into Mexico has now been indicted.

A federal grand jury in Del Rio issued the four-count indictment against 26-year old Santiago Ramirez, accusing him of trying to get 187 guns across the border behind a false wall in a trailer.

Court documents show Ramirez told ATF agents he had been trafficking firearms for “El Tio,” which is Spanish for “The Uncle.” The ATF is still investigating the case.