Suspected Gunman In Brownsville Murder-For-Hire Plot Admits His Guilt

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One week into his trial, a man charged in a purported Brownsville murder-for-hire plot has pleaded guilty. Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez, who was standing trial for capital murder, has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of murder in exchange for a sentence of less than life in prison.

The plea came as prosecutors were presenting their case that Martinez was the gunman in a plot targeting a Brownsville man’s ex-wife. Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez is alleged to have hired Martinez and another man to kill 39-year-old Adela Martinez. She was found shot in the head in her Dana Avenue apartment four years ago this month.

The other man, 37-year-old Charley Carillo Torres, pleaded guilty in September to his role in the plot and had agreed to testify against his accomplice. Rodriguez, meanwhile, has yet to stand trial but a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for December 3rd.

