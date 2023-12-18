Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver Found With Dead Pedestrian In Car

A suspect is in custody after reportedly hitting a pedestrian on Saturday night and driving 40-miles with the dead man in his car.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in a damaged car in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in White Settlement. Officers found 31-year-old Nestor Flores impaired behind the wheel, and a dead man in the passenger seat.

An investigation found that Flores apparently hit the man on I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road, and the man’s body flew through the windshield.