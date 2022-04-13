Suspected NYC Subway Attacker Suspect Captured

The suspected New York City subway attacker has been captured. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said today “we got ’em.”

Frank James was wanted for shooting ten people on a train while it pulled into a Brooklyn station yesterday. NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said James was taken into custody without incident. Police officials said he had nine prior arrests in several states and was “known to them.”

They added James boarded another train and fled after he unleashed gas cannisters and started shooting at innocent victims. He’s being charged with carrying out terrorist attacks against a mass transit system.