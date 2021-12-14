Suspected Smuggler Charged With Murder In Car Crash Deaths Of Mission Mother, Daughter

An 18-year-old Mission man has been charged with two counts of murder for the weekend car crash deaths of a mother and daughter also from Mission.

Esteban Cantu Junior was arraigned on the murder charges along with immigrant smuggling and evading arrest counts Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital.

Cantu was being chased by DPS troopers last Saturday morning when he sped through the intersection at West Mile 2 and Trosper Road and collided with a Honda sedan. 59-year-old Carmen Huerta Sosa and her 22-year-old daughter Viridiana Lloyd were both killed instantly.

Cantu and six undocumented immigrants in the SUV were injured. Cantu is being held in the Hidalgo County jail on bonds totaling more than $2 million.