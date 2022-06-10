LOCALTRENDING

Suspected Smuggler Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Car Crash Deaths Of Mission Mother, Daughter

A suspected immigrant smuggler has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and other charges in connection with the car crash deaths of a mother and daughter from Mission.

18-year-old Esteban Cantu was being chased by a Border Patrol unit the morning of December 14th when he sped through the intersection at West Mile 2 and Trosper Road in Mission and collided with a sedan. The wreck killed 59-year-old Carmen Huerta Sosa and her 22-year-old daughter Viridiana Lloyd.

Cantu and six undocumented immigrants in his SUV were injured. Cantu remains jailed on charges of murder, human smuggling, and evading arrest.

