Suspected Truck Thief Fatally Shot By Truck’s Owner ID’d

Officials are identifying a suspected truck thief who was killed in a shootout with the truck’s owner last week. Police say the owner tracked his stolen pickup truck to a parking lot at South Park Mall last Thursday afternoon.

The owner held 34-year-old Kevin Garcia and his female passenger at gunpoint as he called the police. Garcia shot the owner, who returned fire and killed Garcia.

The woman was wounded and is in critical condition. The truck owner is in stable condition. Police say he acted in self-defense.