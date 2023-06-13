Suspects Accused Of Killing Pharr Man Came To Steal Drugs And Money

An attempt to steal drugs and money was what led to the killing of a Pharr man last weekend. That’s according to Pharr police investigating the shooting death of Augusto Emmanuel de La Torre Quiroz.

A police affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states the four suspects arrested for the murder had gone to Quiroz’s Feather Avenue home last Saturday afternoon. As they tried to tie him up, a struggle broke out and two of the suspects opened fire, killing Quiroz.

The suspects were seen fleeing the home and all were tracked down and arrested within 24 hours. The two men and two women from Edinburg remain in the Hidalgo County jail after being arraigned Monday on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized crime.