Suspects Arrested Following San Antonio Hotel Standoff

Several people are in custody following a standoff at a San Antonio motel. Police say an officer was flagged down by a man covered in blood near the Motel 6 on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. The victim told law enforcement that he had been beaten and robbed while staying at the motel off Goldfield Drive.

Investigators later found the suspects barricaded in multiple rooms, which led to the evacuation of the building. The suspects were eventually arrested after they surrendered roughly six hours after the investigation started.