Suspects Arrested For Two Separate Fatal Shootings

The suspects in two separate fatal shootings in Houston are now in custody. Police say Oscar Vasquez-Guzman is charged with murder in the road-rage shooting death of 19-year-old Otarion Lomax last Friday. Two other teens were wounded in the shooting on the Southwest Freeway at Beechnut.

Wydell Jones is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Maria Ramirez on January 20th as she sat at a red light on West Gulf Bank and North Houston-Rosslyn. Investigators claim Jones shot Ramirez for no apparent reason.