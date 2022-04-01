Suspects ID’d In Killing Of SETX Sheriff’s Deputy

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of shooting, Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Houston. An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez was fatally shot Thursday night when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez's vehicle in a grocery store parking lot. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Two hospitalized suspects are being identified in the killing of an off-duty Southeast Texas sheriff’s deputy.

Joshua Stewart and Fradarius Clark are charged with capital murder after Thursday night’s shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez. It’s believed the pair were either trying to steal Almendarez’s pickup or catalytic converters when they were confronted by the deputy and his family at a grocery store.

Almendarez got into a shootout with the two and wounded them before dying. A third suspect is being sought.