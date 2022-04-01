Suspects ID’d In Killing Of SETX Sheriff’s Deputy

Two hospitalized suspects are being identified in the killing of an off-duty Southeast Texas sheriff’s deputy.
Joshua Stewart and Fradarius Clark are charged with capital murder after Thursday night’s shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez. It’s believed the pair were either trying to steal Almendarez’s pickup or catalytic converters when they were confronted by the deputy and his family at a grocery store.
Almendarez got into a shootout with the two and wounded them before dying. A third suspect is being sought.