Federal prosecutors are identifying the four men suspected in the deaths of 53 illegal immigrants in South Texas.

Homero Zamorando Jr. and Christian Martinez both could get the death penalty if they’re convicted of charges connected to Monday’s deaths in San Antonio.

Zamorando is believed to be the driver of the abandoned tractor-trailer where the bodies were found. Juan D’Luna-Mendez and Juan D’Luna-Bilbao of Mexico are also under arrest.