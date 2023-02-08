Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

Bond has been denied for three Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the three after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.

Prosecutors say they were part of a long-running smuggling operation during which eight people died. In February of last year, four undocumented immigrants drowned in the waters off Port Mansfield when their smuggling boat capsized.

Four immigrants were killed in March 2019 when the vehicle they were in crashed and rolled in Duval County. Among those the judge ordered to remain behind bars Tuesday was the purported smuggling ring leader, 39-year-old Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr.