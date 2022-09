The two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Harris County constable deputy made their first appearance in court this morning. Ahsim Taylor Junior and Jayland Womack are charged with murder in the death of Precinct Three Deputy Omar Ursin on August 29th.

Authorities say both suspects were out on bond for separate murder cases and were wearing ankle monitors the day Deputy Ursin was killed. Taylor’s bond is set at two-million-dollars, while Womack’s bond is one-million-dollars.