Suspects To Face Criminal Charges

The two suspects in a road rage shooting that killed a six-year-old boy will face criminal charges and be arraigned in court tomorrow. That’s the word from Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who said today the specific charges are still pending.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee are in custody after being arrested outside their home Sunday night.

The couple is accused of shooting Aiden Leos on May 21st and police believe Eriz was the shooter and Lee was the driver. The suspect vehicle has been retrieved by the CHP.