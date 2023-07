Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial. Paxton’s defense lawyer explained last night in a statement how his client will not take the stand in front of the state Senate.

The chamber could still try to push back against those efforts. The House voted to impeach Paxton in May after accusing him of a series of crimes and misconduct over several years.

The Senate has set a September trial to determine whether he should be permanently removed.