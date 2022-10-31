Suspension Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 133 In India

(AP) — Military teams are searching for people missing after a 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 133 people. As families mourned the dead, attention was turning Monday to the reasons for the colonial era bridge’s collapse, which plunged more than 100 people into the Machchu river. Live video reports showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The suspension bridge had reopened four days earlier after six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with tourists drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.