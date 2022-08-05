SUV Barrels Through Native American Parade; 15 Injured

A girl is treated for shock near the intersection of South Second Street and Historic Highway 66 after an SUV careened through the parade route of the Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration in Gallup, New Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4. 2022. Police arrested several people who were in a large SUV that drove through a Native American celebration in New Mexico, causing multiple injuries along a parade route crowded with families. (William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP)

New Mexico officials say a drunk man barreled an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture and that least 15 people were injured, including two Gallup police officers.

The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. The incident stoked fear in the crowd of thousands who lined the parade route in front of businesses selling Native American jewelry, arts and crafts.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeff Irving and said his blood-alcohol content was three times the state’s legal limit for driving. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf