DPS troopers continue to investigate the circumstances around a vehicle crash in Willacy County that killed a Brownsville woman.

39-year-old Leilani Rose Nicely was riding in a Ford Expedition heading north on I-69-E Tuesday morning when a man who was driving veered off the highway in Lyford. He swerved back onto the road but over-corrected and the SUV rolled. Nicely was thrown out of the vehicle and died of her injuries at the hospital. The driver is hospitalized reportedly in stable condition.