SUV Smashes Into Restaurant, 2 Hit And Run Suspects Face Charges

Two suspects face charges after their SUV rams into a restaurant in Brownsville.

The Chevrolet Tahoe plowed through the front door into the dining area of the Toddle Inn on Central Boulevard before 8:00-a.m. Saturday. The driver and passenger ran off but were later found and arrested.

Restaurant owner Mark Perez says the vehicle broke a natural gas line but miraculously no explosion occurred. One employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The customers in the dining room eating breakfast were shaken up but not hurt.

