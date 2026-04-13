California Representative Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor. Swalwell took to X Sunday to say he was “deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment” he has made in the past, adding he will fight what he called the “serious, false allegations that have been made.”

A former staffer says she was raped by Swalwell, District Attorney’s offices in New York and Alameda County, California are investigating her claims. The House could vote this week on a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress. >>Police Search For Shooter In Weekend NJ Chick-Fil-A Shooting