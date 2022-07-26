SWAT Team Captures Barricaded Brownsville Man After 2-Hour Standoff

A Brownsville man is behind bars after a police SWAT team ended a tense 2-hour standoff at a home in east Brownsville Monday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals had gone to the home at Minnesota Avenue and San Miguel to serve a probation violation warrant when the armed man barricaded himself inside.

Negotiators tried to talk the man out peacefully, he refused, and after about two hours a SWAT team fired tear gas into the house, stormed in, and took him into custody. 37-year-old Scott Franks is facing a charge of violating his probation, as well as outstanding federal charges of drug and immigrant smuggling.