Sweden, Finland Push Ahead With NATO Bids As Turkey Objects

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signs a petition for NATO membership application in Helsinki, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Sweden and Finland on Tuesday pushed ahead with their bids to join NATO even as Turkey insisted it won’t let the previously non-aligned Nordic countries into the alliance because of their alleged support for Kurdish militants. (Annti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)

(AP) — Sweden and Finland have pushed ahead with their bids to join NATO even as Turkey insists it won’t let the previously nonaligned Nordic countries into the alliance because of their alleged support for Kurdish militants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strongly worded objections caught the two applicants and other NATO members off guard, complicating what was envisioned to be a swift expansion of the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Finnish parliament on Tuesday rubber-stamped the government’s decision to seek membership in an 188-8 vote, while Sweden’s foreign minister signed a formal application letter to be handed over to the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.