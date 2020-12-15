WORLD

Sweden’s Health Officials Misjudged Virus Resurgence

(AP) – Sweden’s prime minister says health officials in the Scandinavian country have misjudged the impact of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Tuesday, an independent commission criticized the country’s strategy.

Stefan Lofven told the Aftonbladet newspaper that many “didn’t see such a wave in front of them.” Sweden has seen 320,098 cases and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark. The recent resurgence of infections in the fall has produced a rapid increase in new cases that has strained Sweden’s health care system.

