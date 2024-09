It’s a sweet day for a Mega Millions jackpot winner in Sugar Land, Texas. Someone matched the lucky numbers 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 and Mega Ball 6 to take home an 800-million dollar prize or a 400-million-dollar cash payment.

The winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA gas station off Highway 90A across from Constellation Field. It is the 15th time a Texan has won a Mega Millions jackpot. It’s also the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history.