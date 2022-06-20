Sweltering Streets: Hundreds Of Homeless Die In Extreme Heat

A homeless encampment grows in size just west of downtown Friday, May 20, 2022, in Phoenix. Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) — Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world.

The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix.

The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.