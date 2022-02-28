Switzerland To Adopt EU Sanctions Against Russia

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, left, speaks alongside Federal President Ignazio Cassis during a Federal Council media conference on European policy and the war in Ukraine, in Bern, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Switzerland’s much-vaunted neutrality to the test — and along with it, the country’s traditional role as international intermediary and reputation as a safe haven for the assets of Russia’s richest and most powerful. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

Switzerland is skirting its traditional “Swiss neutrality” policy to impose sanctions on Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Swiss Federal Council announced it would adopt the same sanctions the EU has taken against Moscow. It called the Russian invasion “an attack on freedom” and an attack on democracy.

Switzerland is freezing the assets of “listed persons” and will enforce an entry ban for those mentioned in the EU’s packet of sanctions.