Synagogue Hostage-Taker Killed By Multiple Gun Shots

This Jan. 2, 2022 photo provided by OurCalling, LLC shows Malik Faisal Akram, at a Dallas homeless shelter. Akram, the armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know. (OurCalling, LLC via AP)

(AP) — A medical examiner says the gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping and an FBI tactical team rushing in was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office on Friday ruled Malik Faisal Akram’s death a homicide. The decision came six days after the 44-year-old British citizen took hostages during morning services at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville.

The standoff ended with the hostages escaping and FBI agents rushing in. Federal officials have so far declined to say who shot Akram.