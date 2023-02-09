Syria Orphans From Quake Taken In By Overwhelmed Relatives

(AP) — This week’s earthquake that devastated parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria has left unknown numbers of orphans. In many cases, extended family members are taking in orphans, but often they too are struggling after their own homes have been destroyed. A

Syrian baby whose mother gave birth to her under the rubble before dying will be taken in by her great-uncle, who is living in a tent with his own household of 11 people.

Doctors say it’s impossible to know how many children have been orphaned in the continued confusion days after the quake, with the dead and a dwindling number of survivors still being pulled out of the wreckage.