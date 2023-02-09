WORLD

Syria Orphans From Quake Taken In By Overwhelmed Relatives

Jana al-Abdo, 7 years-old, who was pulled from under the rubble after a 50-hour rescue operation caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, receives treatment at a hospital run by the Syrian American Medical Society near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the north of Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. . Jana is one of untold numbers of orphans left by Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

(AP) — This week’s earthquake that devastated parts of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria has left unknown numbers of orphans. In many cases, extended family members are taking in orphans, but often they too are struggling after their own homes have been destroyed. A

Syrian baby whose mother gave birth to her under the rubble before dying will be taken in by her great-uncle, who is living in a tent with his own household of 11 people.

Doctors say it’s impossible to know how many children have been orphaned in the continued confusion days after the quake, with the dead and a dwindling number of survivors still being pulled out of the wreckage.

