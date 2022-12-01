Syrian Rebels Did Not Know Iraqi Militant Killed Was IS Head

FILE - A fighter from the Christian Syriac militia that battles the Islamic State group under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, burns an IS flag on the front line on the western side of Raqqa, northeast Syria, July 17, 2017. The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, without giving further details. No one claimed responsibility for the killing. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

(AP) — Syrian opposition activists and state media apparently did not know that an Iraqi militant who was killed in October in southern Syria was the leader of the Islamic State group. It became clear on Wednesday that IS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed after the militant group’s spokesman made the announcement in an audio recording.

The U.S. military later on Wednesday confirmed that al-Qurayshi was killed by rebels in the southern province of Daraa. An opposition activists who now lives in exile in Jordan and remains in contact with rebels back home said they thought that the man killed in October was the IS commander in southern Syria.