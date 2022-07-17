‘Systemic failures’ In Uvalde School Massacre, Report Finds

In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed.

It is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday.

According to the report, the gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building and it is “almost certain” that 100 shots came before any officer entered.