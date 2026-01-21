New regulations for the state’s consumable hemp industry are now in place. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved the new rules on Tuesday, ending the agency’s year-long effort to devise tighter regulations for hemp products in the state.

The rules replace temporary emergency rules that were enacted in September, but they don’t change much for the state’s five-billion-dollar industry. The rules bar TABC license holders from selling consumable hemp products to people under 21, and require ID checks on all sales.